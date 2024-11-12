Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,216,000 after buying an additional 2,821,148 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 717,196 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,317,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,370,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,385,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ EMB opened at $91.57 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.01 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4222 per share. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.