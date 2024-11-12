Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $42,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10,750.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,760.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $439,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,568. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $439,914.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,568. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $313.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.70 and its 200-day moving average is $255.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $317.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

