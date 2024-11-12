Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.