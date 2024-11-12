Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 5,022 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 1.03% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Global Dow ETF stock opened at $137.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $109.28 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The stock has a market cap of $217.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.94.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

