National Bank Financial Raises Earnings Estimates for goeasy

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $23.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $22.25. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $20.32 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSY. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$219.89.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$177.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$180.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$184.02. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$121.33 and a 1 year high of C$206.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.00, for a total transaction of C$846,000.00. Insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

