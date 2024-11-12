National Bank Financial Estimates CGI Group FY2026 Earnings

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIBFree Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $8.80 per share for the year.

CGI Group (TSE:GIBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.63 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIB. Cibc World Mkts upgraded CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised CGI Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

