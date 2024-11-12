Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,368,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 3,042,098 shares.The stock last traded at $23.58 and had previously closed at $21.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNE. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 7.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) by 747.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 2.26% of Nano Nuclear Energy worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.

