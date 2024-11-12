Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.73.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $647.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $881.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $830.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.54 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total value of $1,932,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at $43,809,826.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.96, for a total value of $1,932,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,809,826.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,759 shares of company stock worth $34,985,340 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

