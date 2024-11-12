Mondi (LON:MNDI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,196 ($15.39) and last traded at GBX 1,196 ($15.39), with a volume of 570662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,203.50 ($15.49).

Mondi Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,620.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,370.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,467.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,425 ($18.34) per share, for a total transaction of £313.50 ($403.42). In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,425 ($18.34) per share, for a total transaction of £313.50 ($403.42). Also, insider Mike Powell acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,243 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £298.32 ($383.89). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 56 shares of company stock valued at $75,442. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mondi

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

