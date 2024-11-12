Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. 33,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,019. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

