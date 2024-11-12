Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) vs. Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Head-To-Head Review

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Oliveda International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $860,000.00 57.11 -$6.53 million ($1.41) -2.11 Oliveda International $3.86 million 486.17 -$1.31 million N/A N/A

Oliveda International has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oliveda International has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -399.11% -243.02% -109.96% Oliveda International -8.70% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oliveda International beats Mobiquity Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform comprising adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, avails engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, wrap up reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for that provides precise data and insights on consumer’s real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange, a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About Oliveda International

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

