Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 955 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.5 %

BABA traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.09. 6,513,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,590,820. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $117.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

