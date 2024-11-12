Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.6% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.31. 348,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,139. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

