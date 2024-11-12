Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 1,289 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.87. The company had a trading volume of 616,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,368. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

