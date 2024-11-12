Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 200 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Spire were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Spire by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 97,358 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth $4,488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Spire by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after purchasing an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,899.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SR traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,115. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.19.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

