Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 197 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Embree Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.44. 228,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $158.46 and a 52 week high of $203.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

