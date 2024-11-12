MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of INKT stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

