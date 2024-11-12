Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Cut by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,468 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,390.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,291,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,290 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 425.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

