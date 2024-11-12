Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading Up 11.3% – Time to Buy?

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) was up 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €5.50 ($5.85) and last traded at €5.50 ($5.85). Approximately 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.94 ($5.26).

Metro Trading Up 11.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.70.

About Metro

Metro AG operates as a food wholesale company in Germany and internationally. It operates bricks-and-mortar wholesale stores and delivery depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, Aviludo, Pro a Pro Spain, Johan i Hallen & Bergfalk, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafés, catering companies, canteen operators, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

