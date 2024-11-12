Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 519 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 78.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,178,000 after buying an additional 97,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

