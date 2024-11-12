Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 4,558 Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,558 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 96.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

PFBC opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $97.21.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

