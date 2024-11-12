Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,261,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $310,313,000 after purchasing an additional 191,673 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 677,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $166,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $208.14 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

