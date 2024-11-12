Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 901 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3,834.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 748,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,453,000 after purchasing an additional 531,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,829,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,103,000 after buying an additional 150,797 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

OGE Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.36. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $43.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 87.05%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

