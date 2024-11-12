Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 3,243 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Navient by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,245. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

