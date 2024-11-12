Meridian Management Co. Buys 4,819 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,581,000 after acquiring an additional 410,284 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.19 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

