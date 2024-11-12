Meridian Management Co. Buys 21 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 334,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,026,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

QQQ opened at $513.84 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $375.24 and a twelve month high of $515.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $485.37 and a 200-day moving average of $472.57.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.