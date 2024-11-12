Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY opened at $43.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $44.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $258,620.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,964.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Georges sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $52,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,273,907.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $258,620.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,958,964.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,099 shares of company stock worth $865,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.