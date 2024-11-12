MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $2,450.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,306.33.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,961.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,046.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,828.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

