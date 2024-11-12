Melvin L. Keating Sells 1,920 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Melvin L. Keating sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $225,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,451.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 129.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

