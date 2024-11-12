ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of ME Group International plc (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235.50 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 537018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.92).

MEGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.61) price target on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.57) price target on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.53. The company has a market cap of £855.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.57 and a beta of 1.20.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Asia Pacific, Continental Europe, and United Kingdom and Ireland segments. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

