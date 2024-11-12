McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 8,611 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,015,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $613,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in McDonald’s by 18.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 138,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 26,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total transaction of $328,128.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,777.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,596 shares of company stock worth $10,698,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $300.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.