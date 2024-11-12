MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.93 and last traded at C$18.87, with a volume of 38216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.25.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on MCAN Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.01. The company has a market cap of C$749.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 61.99%. As a group, analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

