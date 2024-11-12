Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Match Group stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Match Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 415,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,955 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 643,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after buying an additional 267,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

