Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQ stock opened at $513.84 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $375.24 and a one year high of $515.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.57.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.