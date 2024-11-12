Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $1,637,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 128,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

NYSE:DE opened at $402.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.61. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

