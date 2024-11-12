Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000.

EAGG stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

