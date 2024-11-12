Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

