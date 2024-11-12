Maravai LifeSciences’ (MRVI) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

MRVI stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 519,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

