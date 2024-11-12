Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Performance

Shares of MHNC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. 2,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

