Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGNI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.43. Magnite has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $69,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 331,742 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,727.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 26.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Magnite by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 748,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

