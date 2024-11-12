MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,884,566.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $561,073.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,070.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,153 shares of company stock worth $61,405,615. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

