LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

LPL Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $18.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $317.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.92. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $187.19 and a 1-year high of $321.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Bank of America upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPL Financial

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.