Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 161,176 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 161,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 215,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 46.8% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

BA opened at $148.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day moving average of $170.39. The stock has a market cap of $92.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $144.13 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

