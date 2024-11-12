Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ryan Specialty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,022,000 after buying an additional 1,079,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 148.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,545,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 488,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after purchasing an additional 476,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at about $19,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,497.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,136 shares of company stock worth $6,960,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

