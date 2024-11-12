Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 42,338 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 532.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 53.0% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.11.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

