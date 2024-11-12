Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TTD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
