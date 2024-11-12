Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark started coverage on ARM in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at $142.79 on Monday. ARM has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 14,351.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ARM by 551.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ARM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

