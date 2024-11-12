Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $147.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.76.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.53 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

