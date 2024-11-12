Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,611,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 101.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $570.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

