Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $845,000 Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 97.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $2,905,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,705.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $105.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $339.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.